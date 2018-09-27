LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Custom cupcakes and photo booths? Yawn. The latest must-have at L.A. parties are party goats.

Spanky and Pippin are small Nigerian dwarf goats have hung out with celebrities like DJ Khaled and singer Eric Bellinger.

Clad in purple, lace-cuffed velvet jackets and neck ties, with their horns wrapped in bright-colored tape, they hang with party-goers for petting feeding and informal goat yoga. And when they really get wild, they hop onto people’s backs.

Booking these party animals costs $99 an hour, a fee that includes clean up.