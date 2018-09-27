LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA hall of famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been hired to write on the reboot of the popular cult series “Veronica Mars.”

The reboot, which was announced by star Kristen Bell last week, will come to Hulu in the summer of 2019 with eight hour-long episodes.

On Monday, “Veronica Mars” creator Rob Thomas tweeted out the names and photos of the writing staff for the new episodes, which included a photo of the 71-year-old Abdul-Jabbar.

“And yes, if you’re brilliant and give yourself a #PartyDown Twitter handle, I’ll hire you,” Thomas wrote. “Or, you could be the NBA’s all time leading scorer, but you must still be brilliant.

When asked by a user on Twitter of Abdul-Jabbar was really on the writing staff, Thomas responded “yes.”

Abdul-Jabbar’s manager told the Huffington Post that Thomas hired Abdul-Jabbar after Thomas became impressed with Abdul-Jabbar while working as a showrunner on an unnamed program which Abdul-Jabbar was developing.

Abdul-Jabbar is a prolific author who has penned several books, including the 2017 novel “Mycroft Holmes and the Apocalypse Handbook,” which is his take on Sherlock Holmes’ older brother, Mycroft Holmes.

The critically-acclaimed Veronica Mars, which ran from 2004 to 2007, followed the adventures of a high school private eye played by Bell.

Bell and Thomas raised money through Kickstarter for a 2014 “Veronica Mars” movie based on the show.

