Filed Under:Chemical Attack, Santa Ana Police

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An Orange County grocery store employee was leaving work when a man walked up to the worker and poured a chemical that could be acid on him, police say.

The victim has what appeared to be acid burns from the top of his head all the way to his feet on the left side of his body. Co-workers claimed to have saw the whole thing and called 911.

“His skin is turning white, and then there’s some red burn marks underneath,” a man said in a 911 call obtained by KCAL9.

The unidentified 45-year-old man had just gotten off work at a Hispanic grocery store around 9 p.m. Tuesday when a man wearing a bandana on his face and a hoodie was waiting by the victim’s car. He asked him if the steal canister on the roof of his car containing a chemical was his.

When the victim walked toward him, the man allegedly poured what appeared to be acid on him.

“The skin started looking really bad, and he was screaming that he couldn’t open his eyes,” said a woman who was working in her catering truck nearby before the attack.

She added the victim is a kind and respectful man who always kept to himself.

An employee who has worked at the grocery store for 30 years says he believed it wasn’t a random attack.

“It seems like they had some issues with each other. It seems like that guy knew who he wanted to attack. He specifically targeted this guy because the way he walked up to him and asked if this container is yours, it seems like it was not a random act,” the man said.

Police are reviewing security tape.

Friends of the victim said that doctors are trying desperately to save the victim’s left eye.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Santa Ana police.

