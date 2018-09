LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As many as 150 criminal aliens in the U.S. illegally have been arrested in the Los Angeles area, authorities said Wednesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest in a statement, but did not provide further details.

Authorities are expected to release more details in a 1 p.m. news conference.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.