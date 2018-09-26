  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:beer, Gas Station Robbery, Hollywood, Shooting
arco beer shooting Caught On Video: Gas Station Clerk Shot Over Stolen Case Of Beer

Suspects in a shooting over a 12-pack of beer at an ARCO gas station in Hollywood, Sept. 26, 2018.

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A Hollywood gas station clerk is recovering after he was shot over a case of beer Wednesday.

The incident was caught on the security cameras of the ARCO on the 600 block of North Western Avenue, where a woman can be seen casually walking out with a case of beer.

The video then shows the unnamed clerk run after her out of sight of cameras before he returns with the 12-pack. The woman then comes back to the convenience store and confronts the clerk.

After a visibly heated exchange, two men attempt to enter the store with one man grabbing the clerk and pointing a gun in his face. The woman and the clerk continue to fight, and they both end up on the ground, the clerk’s shirt ripped in half. At that point, the man with the gun shoots the clerk multiple times.

Luckily, it was a BB gun, but there was no way to tell from the look of it.

“He’s gonna be OK,” owner Sina Rabizadeh told CBS2 News. “He was on the floor, and the other clerk was helping him out.”

During the shooting, the woman returns to the cooler to have a second go at the beer. This time, she walks away with a 12-pack of Heineken.

Rabizadeh said he doesn’t understand why someone would act this way. “I don’t get it,” he said. ” They come, they still take the beer […] punching and shooting the guy. Take the beer and leave.”

Rabizadeh returned to the hospital Wednesday and told CBS2 he doesn’t believe the clerk’s injuries are serious.

The suspects are only described as a black female and a black or Latino male.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police’s Hollywood Station at (213)972-2971.

