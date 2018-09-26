LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor David Henrie — who formerly starred with Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel teen sitcom “Wizards of Waverly Place” — is facing three misdemeanor counts stemming from his arrest earlier this month for allegedly carrying a loaded gun at Los Angeles International Airport, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Henrie is charged with one count each of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport, according to Frank Mateljan of the City Attorney’s Office.

Henrie — who is set to be arraigned Oct. 1 — could face up to a year behind bars if convicted as charged, according to Mateljan.

Henrie, 29, was arrested about 9 a.m. Sept. 10 during TSA screening in Terminal 2, said Airport Police Officer Rob Pedregon.

According to TMZ.com, Henrie was in possession of an M&P Shield 9mm pistol.

Later that day, Henrie took to social media to address the incident, writing he was “humiliated and embarrassed.”

Henrie starred as Gomez’s brother on “Wizards of Waverly Place’ from 2007-2012, and has made appearances on “How I Met Your Mother’ and “Arrested Development.”

According to IMDb, Henrie is expected to portray a young Ronald Reagan in the upcoming movie “Reagan” alongside Dennis Quaid.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)