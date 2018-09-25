WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles-area mail carrier died on the job from overheating, the coroner confirmed this week.

Peggy Frank, 63, was found dead in July inside her postal truck in Woodland Hills, where temperatures reached 117 degrees that week.

Frank, who left behind two children and several grandchildren, had worked for the postal service for 28 years.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Frank died of hyperthermia. Her death was deemed an accident.

Investigators say Frank had pre-existing health conditions, including obesity and heart disease.