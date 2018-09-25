(CBS SACRAMENTO) – Several California food retailers are among those affected by the nationwide Cargill ground beef recall.

The recall impacts more than 130,000 pounds of ground beef made by Colorado-based Cargill Meat Solutions. Recalled products were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018, and have the establishment number EST. 86R inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture listed the names of four nationwide retailers affected by the recall: Safeway, Sam’s Club, Target and Meijer. Locally, the Save Mart at 9999 Niblick Drive in Roseville is also listed in the recall.

All but Meijer have locations in California.

Federal and state health investigators looking into an E. coli outbreak determined that the ground beef was the probable source of 17 illnesses and one death this summer.

Those who contract this strain of E. coli can experience bloody diarrhea and vomiting, sometimes leading to a more serious infection.

People who bought the products are urged to return it or throw it out.