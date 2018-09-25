SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man and woman have been captured in connection with a string of four armed robberies which occurred at video game stores and gas stations in Santa Ana over the past week.

Fernando Velasquez, 28, was arrested a little after 10 p.m. Monday after he was spotted by a Santa Ana police officer in the 400 block of South Maple Street.

Velasquez’s suspected getaway driver, 21-year-old Lizeth Carillo, was taken into custody at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Ana police said. Both face charges of armed robbery.

The first robbery occurred on the night of Sept. 19 at a Game Stop at 1030 S. Main St. The second occurred the following day, Sept. 20, at a Game Stop located at 2860 S. Bristol St.

The third and fourth robberies took place Sunday night at a Shell gas station at 2641 N. Bristol St. and a USA Gas Station at 2730 W McFadden Ave.

In every case, Velasquez entered the store branding a gun and fled with cash in a vehicle driven by Carillo, police said. There were no reported injuries.

Authorities believe the two may also be responsible for more robberies in Orange County. Anyone with information should call detectives at 714-245-8323.