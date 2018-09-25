LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition after a shooting that also left a suspect dead in East Los Angeles.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday after two deputies conducting a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Misner Avenue asked one of the passengers to get out of the backseat.

After an apparent altercation, the deputy was shot in the right arm in the struggle for a gun that the man had taken out.

The deputy’s partner, who is in training, came around and opened fire on the suspect, who was struck at least once in the chest.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. With the help of California Highway Patrol officers nearby, the deputy was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The injured deputy is a field training officer with more than 10 years with the department and his partner is a trainee with approximately three years on the job, sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore said.

The other two people in the car, a 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were detained by deputies. Sheriff Jim McDonnell said the other two people in the car were not part of the altercation.

This was the third time in six days a deputy was shot in East Los Angeles.

Two deputies were wounded during a shooting Wednesday at Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., where a suspect was shot and killed. Another suspect was wounded and a third was taken into custody in that incident.

“There is no routine call, there is no routine traffic stop,” McDonnell said at an early morning news conference. “When you walk up on a vehicle, particularly at night, oftentimes windows are tinted and you cannot see much of anything in that vehicle until you’re right up on it.”

McDonnell said he has been to the hospital to speak with the injured deputy’s wife, and the attending physician.

“We’re optimistic about his chances for a full recovery,” McDonnell said.

