CHAVEZ RAVINE (CBSLA) — A woman trying to make a statement about women’s rights with her shirt might actually be getting her message across to more people after getting told to cover up at Dodgers Stadium.

Lifelong Dodgers fan Haley Pollock and her boyfriend attended Friday’s home game against the San Diego Padres wearing a shirt with a diagram of uterus on it. The shirt read “NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN.” She was also wearing a pin with a crossed-out swastika.

It’s not clear whether old men decided to censor her, but she was approached by security guards who said her shirt was offensive.

“My reaction was, ‘What could possibly be offensive about a uterus?'” says Pollock, a 34-year-old law student and women’s rights activist. “There’s nothing offensive about my shirt. My shirt is an image, a line drawing of a uterus.”

Guards told Pollock she could stay if she wore her jacket or she could leave. The couple decided to leave after 20 minutes, but not before feeling humiliated.

“I essentially had to stand there with my shirt open for them to stare at my chest so that they could read what was on my chest, for them to tell me what was appropriate, and that’s ridiculous,” Pollock says.

To add insult to injury, Pollock says, there were women wearing shirts reading, “She wants the D,” referring to a stylized Dodgers “D,” a pun for a slang word for “penis.”

“‘She wants the D.’ Granted, that’s not Dodgers merchandise, but there’s no problem with women wearing that,” insists Pollock.

The incident has tainted her, her boyfriend’s and her dog Vin Scully’s love for the Boys in Blue.

“They’re my team. I’m a little disappointed in how the organization is treating me right now,” says Pollock.

Pollock reached out to the Dodgers for an apology. The team provided the following statement to CBS2 News: