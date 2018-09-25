HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA/AP) – Despite being sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, Bill Cosby’s star will not be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a statement Tuesday to CBS2, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said it “does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame” because they “are intended to be permanent.”

“The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments,” the chamber wrote. “It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations.”

This comes after a petition was submitted Monday demanding that Cosby’s star be pulled. The chamber has never removed a star from the Walk of Fame and turned down a 2015 request to remove Cosby’s star when the sexual assault allegations against him first began to surface.

Not everyone shared the Chamber of Commerce’s view after Cosby’s sentencing Tuesday.

This is America, we champion our predators! — Name (@__Teds__) September 25, 2018

Once a star, aleays a star. I say it stays! Aint no one got the true facts about what happened and this is just like a death penalty on an innocent man. Leave that star put!! — Billy Owens (@BillyOw53223642) September 25, 2018

Wonder when THIS star will be vandalized? — Michael Salberg (@salberg_a) September 25, 2018

Imagine it might be the potty spot for many a dog walk. — Machelle Hartford (@nantukt) September 25, 2018

Why remove it? Leave it – you cannot erase his stardom but you can choose to not endorse or support it. Just stop watching his sitcoms and move on. And FFS if you see his star walk by. — claudia (@claud91423) September 25, 2018

A Pennsylvania judge Tuesday sentenced Bill Cosby to 3 to 10 years in prison for three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. The judge also declared him a sexually violent predator.

In April, Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Temple University women’s basketball administrator Andrea Constand at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004.

“It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come,” Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill said. He quoted from Constand’s own statement to the court, in which she said Cosby took her “beautiful, young spirit and crushed it.”

O’Neill also denied Bill Cosby bail, ordering him to be locked up immediately.

