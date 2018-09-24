  • KCAL9On Air

TARZANA

TARZANA (CBSLA) — Two men are in custody early Monday after firing a shot at police officers, prompting a major police response to a quiet Tarzana neighborhood.

Officers on patrol spotted suspicious activity in an area where there have been recent burglaries just after 11 p.m. and confronted the two men, one of whom fired a shot. None of the officers returned fire.

This prompted a major police response, including officers with K9s and rifles drawn.

The five-hour search wrapped up by about 4 a.m., with both men in custody. One was taken away in an ambulance after being injured when he was cornered.

No officers were injured.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

