CARSON (CBSLA) — It was the anthem performance that brought the house down and has made a tiny chanteuse a worldwide star.

Seven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja got a standing ovation after her performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the StubHub Center in Carson Sunday ahead of the L.A. Galaxy’s match against the Seattle Sounders.

It left the Galaxy’s usually affable star forward Zlatan Ibrahimović with an even bigger smile on his face.

The team also called Malea Emma’s performance one of the best in the stadium’s history.

MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best 🇺🇸 national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history. pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018

Her star-level singing, notwithstanding, that just barely scratches of the surface of Malea Emma’s many talents. She started singing at age 1. She speaks Chinese, English and Indonesian, and she plays the violin and the piano. She told CBS News that when she grows up, she wants to be “a singer, doctor, actress, violinist.”

Malea Emma was chosen to perform Sunday through The Galaxy’s anthem contest on Instagram. Her parents hope the viral exposure will lead to other opportunities, including one day singing with her idol, whose roaring vocals she might have been channeling this weekend.

“I hope that I could sing with Christina Aguilera because she’s my favorite singer,” Malea Emma told CBS2 News Monday.

Before she books that gig, she will again be singing the national anthem, but this time at Staples Center before a Lakers game in November.

The Galaxy beat the Sounders 3-0.