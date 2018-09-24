LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles skyline and skylines in other major cities were a bit dimmer Monday night.

The U.S. Bank building in downtown joined companies in a global effort to support the United Nation’s “HeForShe” movement.

Many iconic buildings turned off half their lights to illustrate the amount of power that’s lost without the equal inclusion of women in business, education and government.

The U.S. Bank tower was the local site that dimmed its lights for the movement.

