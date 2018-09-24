Filed Under:gender equality, United Nations, women's rights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles skyline and skylines in other major cities were a bit dimmer Monday night.

The U.S. Bank building in downtown joined companies in a global effort to support the United Nation’s “HeForShe” movement.

Many iconic buildings turned off half their lights to illustrate the amount of power that’s lost without the equal inclusion of women in business, education and government.

The U.S. Bank tower was the local site that dimmed its lights for the movement.

Click here for more information on HeForShe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s