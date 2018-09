COMPTON (CBSLA) — A robbery suspect was wounded Monday in a deputy-involved shooting in Compton.

A robbery was reported at 9:24 a.m. in the 600 block of East Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Both suspects are in custody. One was hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital.

No deputies were injured.

Investigators say a firearm has been recovered.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.