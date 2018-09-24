SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A man was hospitalized and another man arrested Monday after an assault in Santa Monica, but police say it’s too early to know whether there’s any link to other recent attacks in the city.

The victim suffered head injuries in an assault just before 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of 7th Street, according to Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

He was hospitalized with blunt force trauma after being treated at the scene.

Police later searched the area and arrested a man near the 600 block of Broadway, Rodriguez said.

They have not yet confirmed any linked between this morning’s attack and the fatal beating of a man under the Santa Monica Pier last week and the beatings of three homeless men — two of whom died — in Los Angeles.

Steve Cruze Jr. was murdered while sleeping under the Santa Monica Pier. While Cruze was initially described by authorities as homeless, Cruze’s family told reporters that was not the case.

Cruze’s murder followed the deaths of two homeless men who were beaten and robbed in downtown Los Angeles early on the morning of Sept. 16. Their names have not been released. A third victim, also a homeless man, was

hospitalized in critical condition with severe head trauma.

The three downtown Los Angeles attacks occurred Sept. 16 between 4 and 5 a.m. The LAPD later released surveillance video of a man suspected in those attacks, all of which investigators said were carried out with a baseball bat.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Wire services contributed to this report.)