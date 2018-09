Deputy And Suspect Shot, 2nd Suspect Arrested In East LAA Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy and a suspect were shot, and another suspect was taken into custody in East Los Angeles Monday night.

CBS Sports: Raiders Considered Temporary Move To San Diego The Oakland Raiders reportedly approached San Diego officials about relocating there next season.

Man Arrested In Latest Brutal Attack In Santa Monica Could Be Linked To LA Beatings, Missing Siblings In TexasAuthorities say a man who was arrested Monday after an assault in Santa Monica is the same person behind a string of violent attacks in downtown Los Angeles.

7-Year-Old Girl Brings Down The House With Powerful Rendition Of National Anthem At LA Galaxy GameSeven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja got a standing ovation after her performance of "The Star Spangled Banner" at the StubHub Center in Carson Sunday ahead of the L.A. Galaxy's match against the Seattle Sounders.

Stay In A Coffin For 30 Hours And Win Big? Six Flags Rolls Out ChallengeSix Flags St. Louis is rolling out a 30-hour coffin challenge to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Video: School Officer Attacked By Student While Attempting To Break Up FightA scuffle between a school police officer and a student led to the boy body slamming the cop outside a San Jacinto school.

Avenatti's New Client: Third Woman To Accuse Kavanaugh Of Sexual MisconductMichael Avenatti said his client is a "contemporary" of Brett Kavanaugh and was a victim of and witness to sexual assault by the Supreme Court nominee and his friends.

Condo For Sale In Costa Mesa Comes With Tesla Model 3The owner of a $1.4 million condo, located between Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park and Talbert Regional Park, is hoping the luxury electric car will sweeten the deal for anyone interested in his listing.

FBI: Hackers Targeting Your Payroll Direct DepositsIf your paycheck hits your bank account through direct deposit, be on the lookout for emails requesting personal information including log-in credentials.

Teacher Suspected Of Lighting 2 Fires At High School In RedlandsA lesson in bizarre behavior but it seems parents are more concerned about it than students. A popular teacher has been arrested for burning a poster. But his students say he's just misunderstood. Nicole Comstock reports.