TUCSCON (CBSLA) — Who knew that “Trash Day” could be so exciting for a kid?

Caleb and James, age 2, get absolutely giddy when trash day rolls around. The moment the garbage truck arrives, they get very quiet as if they are in awe.

The mother of one of the Tucson toddlers says the big, loud equipment absolutely fascinate them. A video of them watching the garbage day visit has gone viral.

“I was checking the trash to see if they had already picked it up. When I came out, the boys wanted to follow me out and once they heard the trucks on the other street, they wanted to stay,” Casey Scott-Lopez, a mother, said. “And we could not leave until they saw the truck.”

It’s still a mystery whether the pair want to grow up to be garbage collectors.