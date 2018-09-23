LATEST:Charlie Fire in Castaic remains at 10 percent containment; 3,380 acres scorched, firefighters say.
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHour of Power with Bobby Schuller
    10:00 AMMike Webb
    10:30 AMIT Cosmetics - Miracle Makeup!
    11:00 AMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe NFL Today
    10:00 AMCBS Fall Preview
    10:30 AMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    11:00 AMThis is LA
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs

TUCSCON (CBSLA) — Who knew that “Trash Day” could be so exciting for a kid?

Caleb and James, age 2, get absolutely giddy when trash day rolls around. The moment the garbage truck arrives, they get very quiet as if they are in awe.

The mother of one of the Tucson toddlers says the big, loud equipment absolutely fascinate them. A video of them watching the garbage day visit has gone viral.

“I was checking the trash to see if they had already picked it up. When I came out, the boys wanted to follow me out and once they heard the trucks on the other street, they wanted to stay,” Casey Scott-Lopez, a mother, said. “And we could not leave until they saw the truck.”

It’s still a mystery whether the pair want to grow up to be garbage collectors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s