FULLERTON (CBSLA) — The search continues Sunday for the suspect who stabbed an off-duty Fullerton police officer in the parking lot of a strip mall in Placentia yesterday.

A suspect was taken into custody late Saturday but police determined 19-year-old parolee James Carrera was not involved in the Saturday afternoon incident.

The unidentified officer was conducting personal business around 3:30 p.m. when the attack occurred in the parking lot at the intersection of Kraemer and Yorba Linda Boulevard.

The officer was attacked from behind with some type of sharp object, authorities said.

Officials told KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold the suspect stabbed the officer several times in the abdomen.

The officer was taken to a hospital and then transported to a trauma center. His wounds were described as superficial but serious. The officer has been released from the hospital.

The suspect was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s and wearing all dark clothing. On Sunday, they added the suspect was thin with short black hair and was wearing a black baggy t-shirt.

After Carrera was released, Placentia police said the suspect in the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Placentia Police Department at (714) 993-8146.