LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff and the Rams’ offense are off to a sizzling start in the crosstown showdown with the Chargers.

The Rams took a 14-6 lead heading into the second quarter after three lengthy drives led by Goff, who went 13 of 14 for 141 yards. Goff patiently carved up the Chargers’ defense, which is missing star pass-rusher Joey Bosa, on TD drives ending in Todd Gurley’s 1-yard run and Robert Woods’ 3-yard TD catch.

The Bolts answered with a brilliant 42-yard TD reception by Mike Williams.

