CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A large fire continued to burn Sunday in the Castaic area, authorities said.

Crews were working to get a handle on the so-called Charlie fire burning near Charlie Canyon Road east of the 5 Freeway near Tapia Canyon Road.

According to Cal-Fire, the fire was 10 percent contained, and has scorched 3,380 acres.

#CharlieFire [update] near Charlie Canyon Rd and Tapia Canyon Rd, Castaic (Los Angeles County) per @LACOFD is now 3,380 acres & 10% contained. https://t.co/dBtGANogpA pic.twitter.com/GN0EvacgPp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 23, 2018

The winds remained calm through the night, helping fire crews battle the fire. The attack came from the air and on the ground.

The fire erupted Saturday afternoon, and exploded to 3,000 acres soon after.

“We went way to the top of the mountains as far up as we could do on the dirt trail. The fire was probably a quarter-mile down the way. Boy, that thing came up in 10 minutes. In 10 minutes, we couldn’t see through the smoke,” said Andrew Jones, a witness.

The fire was largely an air-fight, though hundreds of firefighters were dispatched for the ground fight.

The fire spurred the mandatory evacuation of 20-30 homes in the area. Those orders remain in effect.

No structures have been damaged, and no injuries have been reported.