POMONA (CBSLA) – A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Pomona late Friday night.

The boy was struck in the area of Mission Boulevard and Reservoir Street just after 11 p.m., according to Pomona police.

He was rushed to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.