HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA/AP) – A petition will be turned in next week demanding that comedian Bill Cosby’s star be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson said the signatures will be presented to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Monday, the same day Cosby is due in a Pennsylvania court to begin a two-day sentencing hearing for his felony conviction on sexual abuse charges.

“The campaign to have Cosby’s star removed from Hollywood Blvd has garnered thousands of signatures in the past three years and hundreds more have signed after his conviction,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “By keeping the Cosby star and ignoring the demand of thousands for removal the Chamber violates its own rules that an honoree must make worthy contributions to the community. Cosby’s horrendous documented sexual abuses hardly qualify as worthy contributions to the community.”

Hutchison added that the campaign will continue to gather signatures.

The chamber has never removed a star from the Walk of Fame and turned down a 2015 request to remove Cosby’s star.

The 81-year-old comedian was found guilty at an April retrial of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University staffer Andrea Constand in his Pennsylvania home in 2004. He’s been accused by dozens of women of committing similar crimes, but has maintained his innocence.

Cosby was convicted of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. The maximum term is 10 years in prison per count. The judge’s options are broad, because the state guideline range from a prison term to a jail stint to house arrest or probation.

Lawyers for the 81-year-old, legally blind Cosby will no doubt stress his age, health problems, legacy and philanthropy as they plead to keep him at home, while prosecutors hope to call other accusers to paint Cosby as a sexual predator deserving of prison.

