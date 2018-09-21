PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — A major retail center is about to open to the public this weekend in Pacific Palisades.

Construction was wrapping up at Palisades Village Friday for Saturday’s grand opening.

It’s the latest shopping experience from Rick Caruso, the developer behind the Grove and the Americana.

From sought-after fashion labels, to “Amazon Books,” to a variety of dining venues and a whole lot more, the 125,000-square-foot development is more than just a shopping center. Caruso says it’s an experience.

“Really, it’s the most unique property that we’ve put together,” he said.

The well-known developer said the new buildings were designed to seamlessly blend with the coastal community.

The new center is anchored by the Bay Theatre, a revamped version of the original 1940’s-era theater that has been closed for decades.

“We design it where we want people to hang out, meet their friends, hang out with their family. We know they’re going to eventually shop. But it created an atmosphere and environment that’s just pleasant,” Caruso added.

Palisades Village is Caruso’s most expensive project to date — even if it’s not his largest.

More than half of the businesses are owned by women, including the store Cuyana.

“I don’t think that that’s a coincidence because they curated really beautiful brands that have stories and really wonderful people behind them,” Shilpa Shah said.

There’s plenty of love from the surrounding community, which now has its own shopping and dining destination.

“If you’re rich you live in Beverly Hills, if you’re famous you live in Malibu, and if you’re lucky you live in the Palisades,” Sunlife Organics owner Khalil Rafti said.