(CBS Local)– If you visit Google today, you’ll see a friendly neighborhood face.

Google Doodles is celebrating Pittsburgh’s very own Mister Rogers.

It’s a beautiful day in this Neighborhood! Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates #MisterRogers, who taught children & adults across the US the power of love, kindness, acceptance, & a good sweater. 😊→ https://t.co/dcJS1Vr5tq pic.twitter.com/NMxxe6me45 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 21, 2018

On this date in 1967, Fred Rogers taped the very first episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” at WQED.

The show then premiered nationally on PBS in February 1968.

The stop-motion, animated video was created in collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions, The Fred Rogers Center, and Bixpix Entertainment and is set to the iconic opening song, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”