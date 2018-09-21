Ryan Mayer

Alright, we’re two weeks into the NFL and fantasy football seasons. We’ve begun to learn which teams/players we can trust and which we should probably stay away from on a weekly basis (looking at you Bills and Cardinals). Aside from those two teams however, questions remain. Can the Fitzpatrick to Jackson connection stay hot? Will the Raiders finally start using Amari Cooper? What does the return of Carson Wentz mean for the Eagles offense?

Well, as usual, we’ve dialed up the good folks at CBSSports.com to give their thoughts on who you should start and who you should sit. The process is simple, we’ll give you a guy at each of the premium positions (QB, RB, WR, TE) that you should put in the lineup if you haven’t already. And we’ll also tell you which guys you want to get out of the lineup prior to Sunday’s kick off. Without further ado, here’s the list for Week 3’s matchups.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers @ Kansas City Chiefs. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

WR: Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

Sit

RB: Alex Collins, Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

TE: Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders @ Miami Dolphins. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals @ Carolina Panthers. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

TE: Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts @ Philadelphia Eagles. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

Sit

QB: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.1

WR: Desean Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4