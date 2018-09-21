PLACERVILLE (CBSLA) — A Northern California barbershop owner is apologizing after an image of a Colin Kaepernick doll hanging from a noose was posted online.

A man identified only as Joseph told Fox 40, “They got Colin Kaepernick hanging from a noose.”

The owner, who is known as “Bowtie Barber,” said he had the doll has been hanging in his shop since 2016, when the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback first took a knee during the national anthem, igniting a firestorm.

The barber has taken down the doll, and he says he would like to apologize to Joseph.