CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — Even with the price of the newest iPhone being released Friday now well over $1,000, some die-hard fans still camped out overnight to get their hands on the device first.

iPhone fans began lining up outside the Apple Store at Westfield Century City at 2 p.m. Thursday in anticipation of the phone’s debut Friday. People also lined up outside the Pasadena store. Both stores opens at 8 a.m.

People are lined up outside the Apple Store in Century City to get their hands on the new IPhone XS and XS Max. Some folks have been waiting since yesterday afternoon. The XS starts at $1,000. pic.twitter.com/d34DvXHd8h — Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) September 21, 2018

The iPhone XR, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max come with more powerful cameras and more battery time, but the most notable feature about the new phones are the heftier price tags.

The iPhone XR starts at $749, up $50 from last year’s $699 for the iPhone 8. Users hoping to upgrade to iPhone XS Max will have to shell out at least $1,099.