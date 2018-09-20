BREAKING:3 Dead In Workplace Shooting In Maryland
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested on murder charges in the stabbing death of a woman outside a church in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The stabbing occurred at about 3 a.m. on a sidewalk directly outside the Second Baptist Church at East 24th Street and Griffith Avenue. Los Angeles police responded to find a 55-year-old woman suffering from several lacerations.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

A homeless man was arrested on murder charges. Investigators believe the stabbing may have stemmed from a domestic incident, police said.

His name and his relationship to the victim were not released.

