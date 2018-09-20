ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A man stabbed another man in an Ontario home late Wednesday night because he was jealous over the victim’s girlfriend, police said.

Thirty-two-year-old Faustino Cardenas of Fontana has been arrested on attempted murder charges in the stabbing of a 25-year-old Bell Gardens man.

According to Ontario police, sometime before 10:30 p.m., Cardenas stabbed the victim several times at a home in the 2700 block of South Cypress Point because he was jealous over the victim’s girlfriend, who was also at the home. Cardenas then fled.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cardenas was arrested sometime after midnight in the city of Riverside.

Cardenas had not dated the woman, police said. His relationship to her was not immediately confirmed.