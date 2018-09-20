LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tickets are going on sale Friday morning for Dodgers postseason games.

No, you can’t sit next to Yasiel Puig. But great seats are available.

And the way the Dodgers have been playing, of late, there doesn’t seem to be any doubt that they’re headed for October baseball.

Tickets for potential postseason home games for the National League Wild Card, Division Series and League Championship Series will go on sale at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at Dodgers.com/postseason and at the Dodger Stadium box office.

The National League postseason gets underway with the Wild Card Game on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The best-of-five Division Series begins on Thursday, October 4. The best-of-seven National League Championship Series starts Friday, October 12.

For all potential postseason games, tickets are not purchased for a specific date, but for a corresponding home game in each postseason round.

Game times will be announced at a later date.