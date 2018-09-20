  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMBack Pain Relief! 
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 2 News at 6:00am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, lancaster, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Flames were coming out of windows and out of the roof, but two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies didn’t wait for firefighters – they ran inside to make sure everyone had come out of a burning Lancaster apartment building.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Samuel Goldstein and Tanner Harris were first on the scene of a fire that broke out at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment building off 16th Street West in Lancaster. Checking for anyone trapped, they found a father and his 1-year-old son still in their apartment.

When they called to Jason Williams, they didn’t hear an answer from inside. So they kicked down the door to pull Williams and 1-year-old Charlie to safety.

“Definitely surprised the dad,” Goldstein said with a chuckle. “He didn’t know we were coming in.”

The fire started on the apartment’s first floor and spread to the second floor, filling the apartment with smoke. Williams says he is grateful to the deputies for braving the fire.

“Smoke inhalation is nothing to joke about, you know. It’s a silent killer,” he said.

Goldstein and Harris say they don’t want to be called heroes – it was simply another day on the job.

“It’s a team effort, it’s not just one person, you know” Goldstein said. “We just happened to be the ones who knocked on that door. It could have been any of us.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s