VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Police were investigating a shooting Thursday at a fast food restaurant located near a charter school in the San Fernando Valley.

The shooting occurred near the campus of Champs Charter School at 6842 Van Nuys Blvd. according to police.

At least two victims have been transported in unknown condition.

Police were looking for two suspects in the area.

Preliminary information indicated the shooting took place at a location near the campus, but not on school grounds.

The school remained on lockdown as a search for the suspects was conducted.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.