LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Pete will have to find another place to prospect.

On Thursday Cal State Long Beach announced that the controversial mascot Prospector Pete would be retired.

The school will also move a statue of Prospector Pete from a quad on campus to a new Alumni Center breaking ground spring of 2019.

Preserving our history, and evolving our traditions to reflect what our campus is today and what it will be in the future. Prospector Pete will be retired as our mascot. #NewEra #GoBeach

The “49er’s” name will be changed to “1949er’s” in reference to the year CSULB was founded.

“Inclusive excellence is a core value of the Long Beach State University community,” said President Jane Close Conoley. “Our work in this arena is never done. We want to ensure that we hear from as many people as possible who have a stake not only in the issue at hand, but also in the life and history of our campus. I’m heartened to have heard from so many students, faculty, staff and alumni who are helping learn from past without rancor, but with a commitment to unity and compassion.”

The CSULB athletic teams have already been moving away from Prospector Pete and the “49er’s,” instead using “The Beach” or “The Dirtbags” for the baseball team.