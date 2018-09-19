  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles, Vandalism

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman is in LAPD custody Wednesday on suspicion of slashing the tires of at least 85 cars in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles.

Slashed tires were reported up and down Montclair Street, 3rd Avenue, 4th Avenue, and Edgehill Drive Wednesday morning.

Police say they have a woman in custody in connection with the vandalism, and she is being booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, according to the LAPD. Her name was not released.

Home surveillance video showed a woman in a white robe walking up to at least two cars overnight. It’s not known what was used to slash the tires.

As many as 85 vehicles have been vandalized, and police say there could be more as people wake up and get on their way to work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s