LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman is in LAPD custody Wednesday on suspicion of slashing the tires of at least 85 cars in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles.

Slashed tires were reported up and down Montclair Street, 3rd Avenue, 4th Avenue, and Edgehill Drive Wednesday morning.

“Not everybody can afford this!” Neighbors upset as LAPD confirms 85 cars had their tires slashed in this Jefferson Park neighborhood. Pics of the tire damage down 4th Ave. Woman arrested for felony vandalism WATCH @CBSLA @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/QnPzOUtHcz — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) September 19, 2018

Police say they have a woman in custody in connection with the vandalism, and she is being booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, according to the LAPD. Her name was not released.

Home surveillance video showed a woman in a white robe walking up to at least two cars overnight. It’s not known what was used to slash the tires.

As many as 85 vehicles have been vandalized, and police say there could be more as people wake up and get on their way to work.