SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A volunteer Girl Scout treasurer has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $88,000 from those troops and the Beverly Hills Cancer Center, authorities said Wednesday.

Patricia Cascione, 52, was arrested at her home Monday, where detectives served a search warrant. More evidence was recovered at Cascione’s Santa Clarita home, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

Cascione volunteered to serve as treasurer for several Girl Scouts troops, and a local Girl Scouts Service Unit in Santa Clarita, for the past 20 years. Sheriff’s officials say fraud and cyber crimes detectives began investigating, after becoming aware of potential fraudulent activity.

Authorities say in the past five years, Cascione embezzled more than $58,000 from bank accounts belonging to several Girl Scout Troops and the Service Unit.

During the 15-month investigation, detectives also found evidence that Cascione committed theft by false pretense of more than $30,000 while she was CFO of the Beverly Hills Cancer Center.

Cascione has led fundraising for several other organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley, so authorities released her booking photo in an attempt to identify other possible victims.

Cascione has since been released on $20,000 bail and no arraignment date has been set.

Anyone with information about Cascione can contact Sgt. David Chambers of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau at (661) 471-1534.