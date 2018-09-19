Filed Under:Boyle Heights, Building Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Huge flames ripped through a commercial building in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday.

More than 100 firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 2800 block of E. Pico Blvd around 12:45 p.m.

Clouds of thick, black smoke could be seen shooting into the sky as crews battled flames that burned through the roof of the building.

The structure – a garment business – was believed to be a total loss.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed one firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation of an unspecified injury.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s