LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Huge flames ripped through a commercial building in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday.
More than 100 firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 2800 block of E. Pico Blvd around 12:45 p.m.
Clouds of thick, black smoke could be seen shooting into the sky as crews battled flames that burned through the roof of the building.
The structure – a garment business – was believed to be a total loss.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed one firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation of an unspecified injury.
