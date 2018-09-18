STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Julie Chen, wife of former CBS Corporation CEO Les Moonves, confirmed Tuesday that she is walking away from her role as a co-host of the network’s daytime talk show “The Talk.”

“I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave `The Talk,”‘ Chen said in a videotaped message that aired on the show.

“I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will continue for many years to come,” Chen said.

Chen has not appeared on “The Talk” since Moonves resigned as chairman and CEO of CBS on Sept. 9, following accounts from six additional women who accused Moonves of of sexual assault or misconduct. Moonves has denied any wrongdoing.

Chen is expected to remain as host of the CBS prime-time alternative series “Big Brother.” The current season of that show ends Sept. 26.

CBS issued a statement praising Chen’s eight seasons on “The Talk.”

“For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted THE TALK with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”

