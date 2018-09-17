TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A bicyclist was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash along busy Hawthorne Boulevard in Torrance Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and 227th Street. Officers who found the unresponsive bicyclist in the northbound right lane tried to administer CPR, but the bicyclist – an adult male – was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

The bicyclist has not yet been identified.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, described as a tan or light gold 2006 to 2009 Toyota 4-Runner, fled the scene. Police say the vehicle should have front-end damage and left behind a portion of its bumper at the scene.

Police say the northbound lanes of Hawthorne Boulevard between 226th and 230th streets were shut down for several hours for the fatal crash investigation.