LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An overnight standoff that started when a man fired at a neighbor in South Los Angeles ended peacefully early Monday.

Los Angeles County’s sheriff’s SWAT team fired tear gas into an apartment in the 1300 block of West 97th Street, forcing out a man and a woman who had refused to speak to police just before 5 a.m.

The standoff started at about 11 p.m. Sunday. A man and a woman had apparently be arguing when she left, and he exchanged words with a neighbor. He went back inside, got a gun and fired at the neighbor.

The neighbor was not injured. The suspect went back inside and would not come out.

When police arrived, they tried to call inside the home, but a woman hung up on officers.

Both the man and the woman are in custody and will be questioned by police.

The weapon believed to have been used to fire at the neighbor was recovered at the location.