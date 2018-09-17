  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:South LA, Standoff, Westmont

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An overnight standoff that started when a man fired at a neighbor in South Los Angeles ended peacefully early Monday.

Los Angeles County’s sheriff’s SWAT team fired tear gas into an apartment in the 1300 block of West 97th Street, forcing out a man and a woman who had refused to speak to police just before 5 a.m.

The standoff started at about 11 p.m. Sunday. A man and a woman had apparently be arguing when she left, and he exchanged words with a neighbor. He went back inside, got a gun and fired at the neighbor.

The neighbor was not injured. The suspect went back inside and would not come out.

When police arrived, they tried to call inside the home, but a woman hung up on officers.

Both the man and the woman are in custody and will be questioned by police.

The weapon believed to have been used to fire at the neighbor was recovered at the location.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s