STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A federal immigration agent has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing an underage female family member.

Oregon State Police detained Blake Northway, a deportation officer with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Medford, Ore., on 10 counts of sodomy and one count of incest, Portland CBS affiliate KOIN reported this week.

Northway, 55, is accused of abusing the girl between March 2009 and Sept. 10 of this year. The investigation was a joint effort between ICE and state police, The Associated Press reported.

ICE said Northway was “relieved of all authority” and will be on leave pending an investigation.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold its officers to the highest standards of professional conduct and does not tolerate those who violate the law,” an ICE spokesperson said in a press release.

Northway is being held on $1 million bail.

Northway is the second immigration agent to make headlines for misconduct in the last week. Former U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Juan David Ortiz of Texas was arrested on suspicion of murdering four women he targeted for being sex workers or using drugs. He was found hiding under a truck over the weekend after a fifth woman escaped from him at a gas station and flagged down state police. He has since confessed to several killings.

