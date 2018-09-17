Filed Under:Border Patrol, ICE, Officer Arrested, Oregon, Sexual Assault Allegations
blake northway ICE Agent Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexually Abusing Underage Female Relative

Oregon State Police arrested Blake Northway, a deportation officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on 10 counts of sodomy and one count of incest. (SOURCE: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A federal immigration agent has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing an underage female family member.

Oregon State Police detained Blake Northway, a deportation officer with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Medford, Ore., on 10 counts of sodomy and one count of incest, Portland CBS affiliate KOIN reported this week.

Northway, 55, is accused of abusing the girl between March 2009 and Sept. 10 of this year. The investigation was a joint effort between ICE and state police, The Associated Press reported.

ICE said Northway was “relieved of all authority” and will be on leave pending an investigation.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold its officers to the highest standards of professional conduct and does not tolerate those who violate the law,” an ICE spokesperson said in a press release.

Northway is being held on $1 million bail.

Northway is the second immigration agent to make headlines for misconduct in the last week. Former U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Juan David Ortiz of Texas was arrested on suspicion of murdering four women he targeted for being sex workers or using drugs. He was found hiding under a truck over the weekend after a fifth woman escaped from him at a gas station and flagged down state police. He has since confessed to several killings.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s