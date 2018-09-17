SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Rams player was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI after hitting a bus stop sign and mailboxes in Simi Valley.

Aaron Neary, the team’s practice squad center, was arrested after Simi Valley police received several reports at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday of a person possible driving while under the influence. Callers reported the vehicle was driving erratically and had crashed into a stop sign, mailboxes and trash cans in the area of Royal and Sinaloa, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers sent to the area found the vehicle and driver on El Monte Drive near El Lado Drive and found the driver under the influence of alcohol. Police say the driver, identified as 25-year-old Aaron Neary of Simi Valley, provided a breath sample and blew .17 percent, more than double the legal limit of .08 percent.

He was booked on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s inmate information, Neary, who was listed as unemployed, was cited and released several hours later.

Neary signed with the Rams last September after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles.