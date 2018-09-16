PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Frank Serafine, an entertainment industry veteran, was identified as the man killed in last week’s fatal crash in the Palmdale area. He was 65.

Serafine was struck by a vehicle while standing next to his parked car last Wednesday on Palmdale Boulevard between 12th and 15th streets East. He died at the scene.

Deputies at the scene said the other driver, described as a man in his 20s, stopped at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether charges, if any, have been filed.

Serafine worked on sound design, editing and composing for films including “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” “TRON,” “The Hunt for Red October” and “Field of Dreams,” among others.

