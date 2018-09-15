WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – No one was hurt after a small helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Woodland Hills.

At around 12:30 p.m., the civilian chopper landed on the fifth hole of the Knollwood Golf Course, located at 12040 Balboa Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There was no fire and all the occupants were able to get out of the helicopter on their own prior to the arrival of firefighters, LAFD reports.

The cause of the emergency landing and the make of the helicopter were not immediately disclosed.

The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for information.