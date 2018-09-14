WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A gathering that was supposed to pay tribute to the late Paul Walker turned into a melee when mall security guards tried to break up the event.

Car enthusiasts met up at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of West Covina Plaza, 1111 Plaza Drive, to do donuts in the parking lot and drift, in honor of the “Fast and the Furious” actor.

Video shows the crowd pushing a security guard who had just gotten out of his truck, then one man punching him. The rest of the crowd turned their attention to the truck, tipping it, while others decided to jump on the hood.

West Covina police Lt. Travis Tibbetts said the assaults and vandalism are under investigation.

Walker and a friend died in a fiery car crash in Santa Clarita in 2013. He would have turned 47 on Wednesday.