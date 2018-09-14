BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A fire broke out early Friday at a vacant multi-million dollar house in Brentwood.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of North Rockingham Avenue at about 4 a.m. and found flames showing from the large, one-story, ranch-style home, Los Angeles City Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The fire continued burning for at least another hour, and one firefighter was examined at the scene for exertion.

The 7,552-square-foot home was built in 1950, Humphrey said. It was previously the home of former Los Angeles police commissioner Stanley Sheinbaum, who died in 2016, and his wife, Betty Warner-Sheinbaum, who was the daughter of Warner Bros. Studios co-founder Harry Warner. She died about a year after her husband’s passing.

The home was sold earlier this ear for $13.8 million. It was reportedly under construction.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area of Sunset Boulevard and Rockingham Avenue.