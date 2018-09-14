DALLAS (CBSLA) — Police in Dallas filed for a search warrant at the apartment where Botham Shem Jean was killed by a female police officer who said she thought she was in her own apartment and staring down an intruder in the dark.
Jean was in his apartment — one floor above — on September 6 when Amber Guyger fatally shot him.
The Fox station in Dallas — Fox 4 News — reported Thursday that marijuana was found in a search of Jean’s apartment. Police allegedly found little more than 10 ounces.
The news came on the same day that his family held funeral services.
Many questioned the point of the search. It was unclear if police also searched Guyger’s apartment.
She has been formally charged with manslaughter. A grand jury has convened. Officials said that additional charges could be filed as early as Monday.
Meanwhile, the internet exploded in anger with people who said Jean was being made a victim all over again.
His family said they were “assassinating his character.” His mother asked people to stop “smearing” her son’s name.
“To have my son smeared in such a way, I think shows that there are people who are really nasty, who are really dirty and are going to cover up for the devil Amber Guyger,” Allison Jean said.
As a press conference Friday, Jean’s lawyers blasted authorities for issuing the search warrant in the first place.
Said Lee Merritt, “On the night that [Botham] was killed, the Dallas Police Department investigators were interested specifically in finding information that could help assassinate his character,”
The attorneys also called for Guyger’s firing.
The TV report/tweet/search warrant was almost universally assailed.
The ACLU tweeted, “This is an attack on an innocent man who was killed by a cop for simply existing in his own home. PERIOD. Botham Jean should still be alive and Black. Lives. Matter.”
Even the normally far right, unabashedly pro-cop, pro-gun NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch tweeted at Fox 4, “How is this germane to what happened?”