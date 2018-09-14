  • KCAL9Watch Now
CASTAIC

CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A woman has barricaded herself inside a senior living facility in Castaic after shooting at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies doing a welfare check.

The shooting happened at the Castaic Lake Senior Village located at 31990 Castaic Rd. at about 4 p.m.

LASD said they were checking on a woman who had been reported as being “highly disturbed.”

Neighbors told CBS2 News the woman shot at deputies through her door. They told The Associated Press the woman has schizophrenia but was not known to be violent.

SWAT units had been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

