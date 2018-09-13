SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Water burbled through the streets of Sherman Oaks early Thursday after another water main break, the third in just two weeks.

The break in an 8-inch cast iron pipe was reported near Ventura Boulevard and Cedros just after 1 a.m. and sent water flooding into the surrounding streets. LADWP crews are on the scene, working to shut the water down.

Residents still had water as the break was leaking, but crews are expected to shut off service to the area. It’s not known how many residents were affected.

Thursday’s water main break in Sherman Oaks is the third in the city of Los Angeles over the past two weeks. Hollywood and Beverly Crest were hit by water main breaks last week.