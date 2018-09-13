  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMIT Cosmetics - Miracle Makeup!
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sherman Oaks, Water Main Break

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Water burbled through the streets of Sherman Oaks early Thursday after another water main break, the third in just two weeks.

The break in an 8-inch cast iron pipe was reported near Ventura Boulevard and Cedros just after 1 a.m. and sent water flooding into the surrounding streets. LADWP crews are on the scene, working to shut the water down.

Residents still had water as the break was leaking, but crews are expected to shut off service to the area. It’s not known how many residents were affected.

Thursday’s water main break in Sherman Oaks is the third in the city of Los Angeles over the past two weeks. Hollywood and Beverly Crest were hit by water main breaks last week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s